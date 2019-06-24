<
24.06.2019 09:09:52

DGAP-News: DEAG plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 million

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
DEAG plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 million

24.06.2019 / 09:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DEAG plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 million

- Bond listed significantly above par since placement in October 2018

- Increase meets very high demand from institutional investors

- EUR 5 million to finance further growth, among other uses

- IKB acts as Sole Lead Manager

- Closing of the order book is planned on 25 June 2019

Berlin, 24 June 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, announces to increase its bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) by EUR 5 million.

The bond with a volume of EUR 20 million was placed with institutional investors from Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland in October 2018. It has an interest coupon of 6.00% p.a. and a term of 5 years. The proceeds from the bond will be used to finance growth in the core markets while simultaneously optimising the financing structure. In addition to internal growth, DEAG also plans to further expand externally. For example, the company recently acquired a stake in ally4ever Entertainment, C² CONCERTS, I-Motion GmbH as well as in the Swiss Group of companies of Michael Drieberg, thereby gaining access to further attractive markets.

Since its issue, the 2018/2023 bond has enjoyed very high demand and is continuously quoted at prices well above par. With the planned increase of EUR 5 million, DEAG intends to push ahead with its strategy. The company has mandated IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Düsseldorf ("IKB") which had already accompanied the issue in October 2018, to carry out the increase.

 

About DEAG
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes around 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

IR contact
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49-611-20585528
email: deag@cometis.de


24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@cometis.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 829253

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829253  24.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829253&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
