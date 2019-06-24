|
24.06.2019 09:09:52
DGAP-News: DEAG plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 million
|
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
Corporate News
DEAG plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 million
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
- Bond listed significantly above par since placement in October 2018
- Increase meets very high demand from institutional investors
- EUR 5 million to finance further growth, among other uses
- IKB acts as Sole Lead Manager
- Closing of the order book is planned on 25 June 2019
Berlin, 24 June 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, announces to increase its bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) by EUR 5 million.
The bond with a volume of EUR 20 million was placed with institutional investors from Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland in October 2018. It has an interest coupon of 6.00% p.a. and a term of 5 years. The proceeds from the bond will be used to finance growth in the core markets while simultaneously optimising the financing structure. In addition to internal growth, DEAG also plans to further expand externally. For example, the company recently acquired a stake in ally4ever Entertainment, C² CONCERTS, I-Motion GmbH as well as in the Swiss Group of companies of Michael Drieberg, thereby gaining access to further attractive markets.
Since its issue, the 2018/2023 bond has enjoyed very high demand and is continuously quoted at prices well above par. With the planned increase of EUR 5 million, DEAG intends to push ahead with its strategy. The company has mandated IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Düsseldorf ("IKB") which had already accompanied the issue in October 2018, to carry out the increase.
About DEAG
DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.
24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
|Potsdamer Straße 58
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-30-810 75-0
|Fax:
|+49-30-810 75-519
|E-mail:
|deag@cometis.de
|Internet:
|www.deag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
|WKN:
|A0Z23G, A2NBF2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|829253
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
829253 24.06.2019
Nachrichten zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}