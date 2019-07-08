|
08.07.2019 10:00:02
DGAP-News: cyan AG: cyan agrees on Proof of Concept installation with Telecom Argentina
cyan agrees on Proof of Concept installation with Telecom Argentina
Munich, July 8, 2019 / cyan and Telecom Argentina have agreed on a Proof of Concept (POC) that has already been started. Upon successful completion of the POC, cyan plans to provide network optimization and security solutions for the data usage of up to 20 million end customers.
Peter Arnoth, CEO of cyan AG: "We are very pleased that we again have succeeded in an internal selection process of a leading international telecommunications company. We see this as confirmation of the quality of our products. So far, the results of the POC are very promising and we are working intensively on both sides to initiate the next steps afterwards".
cyan is already represented in Latin America in Mexico City and Bogotá. Upon successful completion of the POC and signing of the corresponding contracts cyan is now planning to open another onsite regional support center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
"The collaboration with Telecom Argentina would allow us to further expand our presence in Latin America and thereby benefit even more from the fast growing region," said Michael Sieghart, CFO of cyan AG.
About Telecom Argentina:
About cyan:
cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products.
Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com
837453 08.07.2019