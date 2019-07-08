DGAP-News: cyan AG: cyan agrees on Proof of Concept installation with Telecom Argentina

DGAP-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Expansion

cyan AG: cyan agrees on Proof of Concept installation with Telecom Argentina



08.07.2019 / 10:00

cyan agrees on Proof of Concept installation with Telecom Argentina

Support Center in Argentina is planned

Munich, July 8, 2019 / cyan and Telecom Argentina have agreed on a Proof of Concept (POC) that has already been started. Upon successful completion of the POC, cyan plans to provide network optimization and security solutions for the data usage of up to 20 million end customers.

Peter Arnoth, CEO of cyan AG: "We are very pleased that we again have succeeded in an internal selection process of a leading international telecommunications company. We see this as confirmation of the quality of our products. So far, the results of the POC are very promising and we are working intensively on both sides to initiate the next steps afterwards".

cyan is already represented in Latin America in Mexico City and Bogotá. Upon successful completion of the POC and signing of the corresponding contracts cyan is now planning to open another onsite regional support center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"The collaboration with Telecom Argentina would allow us to further expand our presence in Latin America and thereby benefit even more from the fast growing region," said Michael Sieghart, CFO of cyan AG.

About Telecom Argentina:

Telecom Argentina is a leading telecommunications company in Argentina, where it offers, either itself or through its controlled subsidiaries local and long distance fixed-line telephony, cellular, data transmission, and pay TV and Internet services, among other services. Additionally, Telecom Argentina, through its controlled subsidiaries, offers cellular services in Paraguay and pay TV services in Uruguay.

About cyan:

cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. With the acquisition of I-New in July 2018, cyan became a one-stop solution for MVNOs worldwide. Today, the group has more than 40 international MVNOs with around 5.5 million end consumers among its contractual partners. cyan's solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer's own network environment. In December 2018 cyan has concluded a global group contract with Orange for its cyber-security solutions.

cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com



Investor Contact

Florian Rukover, Head of IR

cyan AG

florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact

Frank Ostermair

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 14

frank.ostermair@better-orange.de