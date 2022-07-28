Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
28.07.2022 17:30:04

DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 27/07/2022 is 5.43

Cryptology Asset Group
5.12 EUR -1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 27/07/2022 is 5.43

28.07.2022 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)
Malta, 28.07.2022

 

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 27/07/2022 is 5.43

 

Malta, 28.07.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 5.43.

Cryptology issued an ad hoc statement earlier this month announcing the Board of Directors has decided to implement the authorization to acquire treasury shares, pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of 30 May 2022, and to acquire up to 1 million treasury shares in the period from 18 July 2022 to 17 July 2023. The buyback is limited to such a number of shares or to a maximum purchase price of 15 per share. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange.

Ever since the buy-back began on 18 July, 2022, the share price has risen from 3.80 to 5.15 as of closing of trading yesterday.

Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

 


28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1408397

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1408397  28.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408397&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

