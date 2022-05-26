Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
26.05.2022 17:29:04

DGAP-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 25/05/2022 is 6.55

Cryptology Asset Group
4.79 EUR -2.04%
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 25/05/2022 is 6.55

26.05.2022 / 17:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)
Malta, 26.05.2022

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 25/05/2022 is 6.55

Malta, 26.05.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 6.55.

Crypto is down significantly over the past weeks after $UST, an algorithmic stablecoin issued on the Terra (LUNA) network, lost its peg to the US Dollar. This sent UST and LUNA into freefall as markets were spooked by the lack of backing in the stablecoin. As a result, most crypto is down double-digits in the past week in one of the most volatile periods in cryptos history.

Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 13.00. Shares opened this morning around 4.90, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


26.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1362431

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1362431  26.05.2022 

