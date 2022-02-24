SMI 11’558 -3.2%  SPI 14’603 -3.2%  Dow 33’132 -1.4%  DAX 13’877 -5.2%  Euro 1.0304 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’781 -4.9%  Gold 1’962 2.8%  Bitcoin 32’656 -4.7%  Dollar 0.9223 0.5%  Öl 104.2 6.9% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.02.2022 13:37:25

DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 23/2/2022 is 8.32

Cryptology Asset Group
5.75 EUR -4.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 23/2/2022 is 8.32

24.02.2022 / 13:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 24.2.2022

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 23/2/2022 is 8.32

Malta, 24.2.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of 8.32.

Crypto markets are down this morning with reports of a military conflict in Ukraine as uncertainty in global markets increase.

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology's shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of 13.00. Shares opened this morning around 6.75, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1287939

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1287939  24.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1287939&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:31 Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Top-Form zum Jubiläum / Allianz – Viel Licht und etwas Schatten
11:23 Vontobel: derimail - Ein starkes Paar - BRC mit fixer Laufzeit auf zwei Basiswerte
10:20 Marktüberblick: Gold als sicherer Hafen gesucht
08:30 Fresenius rechnet weiter mit Belastungen durch Corona
07:01 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX TV
23.02.22 SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
22.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf Ukraine: SMI tiefrot -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck
Moskauer Börse unter Druck: Angriff auf Ukraine lässt RTS-Index zweistellig einbrechen
Rubel stürzt auf Rekordtief ab: Russische Notenbank sagt Unterstützung zu
Kryptos im Spannungsfeld geopolitischer Ereignisse: Bitcoin mit wichtiger Rolle im Ukraine-Konflikt
Kurs der Meta-Aktie so tief wie lange nicht mehr - Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- SMI gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Aufschlägen - Feiertag in Japan
CS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesanwaltschaft fordert maximale Geldstrafe - CS-Anlagestiftung mit Kapitalerhöhung
Ballard Power-Aktie knapp im Plus: ABB und Ballard erhalten grünes Licht für Brennstoffzellen-Konzept für Schiffe - ABB-Aktie tiefer
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Stadler Rail erhält Freigabe für Grossbestellung der ÖBB
Krypto-Neuling JUNO mit besserer Performane als Bitcoin - Das sollten Anleger über den Coin wissen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit