Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
16.12.2021 17:08:55

DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/12/2021 is €10.37 as Bullish continues to gain traction with over $100M trading volume

Cryptology Asset Group
8.15 EUR 1.88%
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/12/2021 is €10.37 as Bullish continues to gain traction with over $100M trading volume

16.12.2021 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 16.12.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/12/2021 is €10.37 as Bullish continues to gain traction with over $100M trading volume

Malta, 16.12.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €10.37.

Earlier this week, Bullish, the newly launched crypto exchange by Cryptology portfolio company B1, reported trading volume on the Bullish exchange exceeding $100M with an additional $1B injected into the exchanges liquidity pools in a major step forward for the newly launched exchange. Currently, institutions and select traders can access the platform with the full launch planned for early 2022.

Cryptology's updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Northern Data equity with a new "BUY" rating and a price target of €208. Shares opened this morning around €95, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting over a 100% price increase over time.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday around €8.00, implying over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Simply put, I am Bullish not only on Cryptology's portfolio companies, but crypto markets in general. 2022 will be ana amazing year for our ecosystem!."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


16.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1259095

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1259095  16.12.2021 

