Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
02.12.2021 15:33:26

DGAP-News: Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 1/12/2021 is €12.99

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 1/12/2021 is €12.99

02.12.2021 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 2.12.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 1/12/2021 is €12.99

Malta, 2.12.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €12.99.

While crypto markets remain stable, NAV has largely been driven up by a significant rebound in Northern Data's share price. Earlier this morning, Northern Data reconfirmed its 2021 FY guidance of IFRS-standard revenue of €180-220 million with EBITDA of €100-125 million, a 55% EBITDA margin. The release also included an announcement that Northern Data would begin issuing monthly reports highlighting how many ASICS and GPU's the firm deployed, mining Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. The firm mined over 200 Bitcoin and nearly 6,000 Ethereum in November alone, which at current price levels reflects revenue of roughly $38.5 million for the month.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday around €7.80, implying over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Cryptology and our portfolio companies continue to exude excellence. The future is bright for crypto and the visionary innovators actively building in the asset class. Our portfolio company's leaders are truly the cream of the crop."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1253836

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1253836  02.12.2021 

pagehit