04.07.2019 07:29:08
DGAP-News: ?creditshelf on strong growth path
DGAP-News: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results
creditshelf on strong growth path
Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 04 July 2019 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, managed to more than double its arranged loan volume in the first half 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year. The positive development of its loan business in the first half 2019 is reflected in the following numbers:
"At creditshelf all signs are pointing to growth. We managed to again more than double the volume of arranged loans compared to the first half 2018, and we start with a well filled pipeline into the second half of 2019. The cooperations with Commerzbank and finleap set the course for the future."
The complete H1 release will be published by creditshelf on 19 September 2019.
Overview of alternative KPIs
1 Mainly driven by two loans in Q1 2018 with coupons of 13 % and 14 % respectively. By comparison: The value-weighted average in fiscal 2018 was 8.54 %.
About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com
creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany that enables loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. creditshelf, founded in 2014 and based in Frankfurt am Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. It has developed its platform to meet the specific financing needs of German SME borrowers by means of loans provided by investors interested in this particular asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to broker corporate loans and therefore enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME financing. creditshelf's core competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, analysis of potential borrowers' creditworthiness, and the provision of credit scoring and risk-adequate pricing. It receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.
