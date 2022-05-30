Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Annual General Meetings of Shareholders

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.69 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Annual General Meetings of Shareholders

30.05.2022 / 18:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 30 May 2022

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Annual General Meetings of Shareholders

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg (the "AGM"), with approximately 89.44% of the voting rights present or represented.

The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The AGM approved the Companys remuneration policy and the remuneration report for the year 2021. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

The AGM further resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2023: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Omar Sattar, Oliver Schlink, and Tim Scoble. Martin Nemecek was appointed as the managing director (délégué à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2023. The AGM also re-appointed Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2023.

The AGM finally approved the terms and conditions of a buy-back programme of the Company enabling the repurchase by the Company of its own shares. In particular, the AGM authorized the board of directors of the Company to repurchase, in one or several steps, a maximum number of one billion (1,000,000,000) shares in the Company, for a purchase price comprised in the range between one eurocent (EUR 0.01-) and five euros (EUR 5.-). For terms and conditions of the buy-back authorization kindly refer to the buy-back programme available at the website of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Mindee Lee
Senior Manager, Corporate Strategy
m.lee@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
/ /


30.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1364545

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364545  30.05.2022 

