Comcast Aktie
28.07.2022 16:02:05

DGAP-News: COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN SPRINGFIELD, OREGON

Comcast
51.70 CHF
DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN SPRINGFIELD, OREGON

28.07.2022 / 16:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast is hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 29 for its new Xfinity store in Springfield, Oregon. The 2,700 square foot store is located at 1808 Pioneer Parkway West, in Springfield. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 1:00 p.m. with the festivities running until 4:00 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy beverages, snacks, and giveaways.

This opening marks the 18th Xfinity store in the Oregon/SW Washington region and the second to open in the mid-Willamette Valley to meet customer growth. With a welcoming and interactive environment that highlights Comcasts entertainment and technology offerings, customers will be able to buy cell phones, pay bills, return equipment, and demo the companys latest residential and business product offerings.

Xfinity store employees will happily demonstrate the X1 entertainment platform, show how to use xFi tools to manage home internet functions (like shutting it down at dinnertime or bedtime, or ensuring the security of your network), as well as educate customers on the free mobile apps available so you can take your saved TV programs and movies on the go with you wherever you are.

Jacob Mitchell, Comcast Oregon/SW Washingtons Vice President of Sales and Marketing is excited about opening the new store. Its an amazing location, right next to the busiest Starbucks in Springfield, so were expecting it to be very easy for the community to access. He went on to say, Xfinity has such a compelling story to tell with our unbeatable internet, and all our products and services. A new, exciting physical location for our customers to come in and hear about our products is the right investment to make.

The new store employs eight people, and offers customer-friendly hours, open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast Oregon/SW Washington

Amy Keiter

+1 503-310-3879

amy_keiter@comcast.com

Company Website

https://corporate.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1408519

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1408519  28.07.2022 

