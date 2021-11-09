DGAP-News: Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' at Sites Serving Veterans Experiencing Houselessness

DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington

Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' at Sites Serving Veterans Experiencing Houselessness



09.11.2021 / 19:24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families and individuals to the internet so they can fully participate in the digital economy, Comcast today announced that two veterans shelters run by Do Good Multnomah are now high-speed internet enabled Lift Zones.

Working with its network of community-based organizations, Comcast is providing high-capacity WiFi access in spaces designed to help enhance the learning experience for students. In this case, however, the connection is designed to help veterans get online to engage in distance learning, access virtual support programs, stay connected to loved ones and search for jobs.

The Breitung Building in Northeast Portland and Clayton Mohr Commons in Oregon City now both feature free gig-speed WiFi provided by Comcast, allowing dozens of veterans to work on computers simultaneously. Jay, a veteran and resident at the Breitung site says, "Having the internet on the patio and in the community area makes it so that I can get out of my room and connect with others while still having access to all my internet needs."

Jess Gibly, Director of Permanent Supportive Housing for Do Good Multnomah, agrees that the Lift Zones are a real benefit for her clients. "Especially in the era of COVID, having access to the internet is crucial for receiving mental health and primary care, recovery support, and a variety of other services that help someone thrive in housing. These Lift Zones give our Veterans in Permanent Supportive Housing, many of whom cannot afford internet themselves, the chance to get their wellness needs met and participate in online communities that have given people much needed support and connection during COVID."

'It's very gratifying to see these new Lift Zones benefitting veterans,' said Rebecca Brown, Director of Community Impact for the region. 'We're expanding our reach as we partner with local organizations focused on serving our houseless veterans' communities.'

There are now 24 Lift Zones in operation in Oregon/SW Washington, primarily located at Boys and Girls Clubs around the region, with a couple more Lift Zone sites currently under construction across Comcast's Oregon/SW Washington service territory.

Project UP & Comcast's $1 Billion Commitment to Advancing Digital Equity:

For over a decade, connecting more people to the Internet and the technology they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world has been a core focus for Comcast. Looking toward the next ten years, the company is building on that foundation and expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities, including the recent expansion of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund to provide millions in grants to small business owners of color and investment in research to increase diversity in the technology and digital fields, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

ABOUT DO GOOD MULTNOMAH: Do Good Multnomah is a non-profit organization providing permanent supportive housing and low-barrier emergency shelter to houseless Veterans in Portland, Oregon. They support Veteran-centered communities that inspire dignity, sustainability, and purpose emphasizing relationship-building, one-on-one engagement, supportive services, and direct community participation.

Amy Keiter

+1 503-407-9109

amy_keiter@comcast.com

https://corporate.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct