DGAP-News: Comcast Increases Fastest Xfinity Internet Speeds Across Oregon/SW Washington

DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington

Comcast Increases Fastest Xfinity Internet Speeds Across Oregon/SW Washington



16.11.2021 / 17:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast has announced increased speeds for its highest Xfinity Internet speed tier, Gigabit Pro, that will provide an extra boost for both current and new customers across Oregon/SW Washington.

Effective immediately, Gigabit Pro speeds will increase from 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) upload and download - or symmetrical - speeds to 3 Gbps symmetrical speeds nationwide. Xfinity is the country's largest Gigabit network, now delivering speeds up to 3 Gbps to residential customers. Gigabit Pro uses enterprise-grade, fiber-based ethernet technology to make it possible for Xfinity Internet customers to receive symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds to stream or game in 4K in multiple rooms throughout the home.

'At Comcast we understand that high speed Internet connectivity is always top of mind for students, families and others who are still navigating the pandemic,' said Matt Quantz, Vice President of Xfinity Residential Marketing for Comcast in Oregon/SW Washington. 'Our commitment to continuous Internet innovation - including speed increases and capacity and reliability enhancements - continues to make our customers' connectivity experience better than it has ever been before.'

This speed increase follows Comcast's announcement in April of this year, of increased Internet speeds for customers. In addition, the company has continued to make progress toward the 10G (gigabits-per-second or Gbps) industry initiative, which leverages new standards and technology to dramatically increase speeds.

In addition to delivering the fastest speeds, Comcast provides unmatched value to Xfinity Internet customers through:

Superior WiFi coverage - WiFi coverage with the xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pod, which together creates a mesh network that reaches every corner of the home.

- WiFi coverage with the xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pod, which together creates a mesh network that reaches every corner of the home. Control connected devices - Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; manage device access, set parental controls, and pause WiFi.

- Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; manage device access, set parental controls, and pause WiFi. Advanced cybersecurity protection - xFi Advanced Security helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cyber security threats.

Advanced Security helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cyber security threats. 4K streaming device with voice search - Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with an award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and other popular streaming services.

- Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with an award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and other popular streaming services. Xfinity Mobile - Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country. Starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for 5G unlimited data in the market, unlimited pricing for Xfinity Mobile is $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines ($30 per line).

- Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country. Starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for 5G unlimited data in the market, unlimited pricing for Xfinity Mobile is $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines ($30 per line). Peacock Premium and thousands of hours of free content - Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, delivering originals, libraries of hit TV shows like 'The Office' and 'Parks and Recreation,' plus films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios.

Over the last decade, Comcast has invested nearly $30 billion to build an expansive, fiber-dense network that carries an immense amount of traffic and has demonstrated extraordinary performance throughout the pandemic. Comcast has doubled network capacity every 2.5 years to stay well ahead of demand and remains committed to investing in increased Internet connectivity.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Comcast

Amy Keiter

+1 503-407-9109

amy_keiter@comcast.com

https://corporate.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct