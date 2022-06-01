DGAP-News: COMCAST CELEBRATES DIVERSITY IN OREGON/SW WASHINGTON, PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY WOMEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR

DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington

The deadline to apply for the next round of Comcast RISE awards is June 17th. Comcast RISE is a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched to strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19. Oregon/SW Washington small businesses owned by people of color and women are encouraged to apply for the chance to receive consulting, media, and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology makeovers from Comcast Business, based on their specific needs.

According to a 2020 study by the National Association of Women Business Owners, 42% of businesses in the U.S. are owned by women, with more than 1,800 new businesses being started every day. Thats nearly five times the national average. However, according to the same study, women-owned businesses are growing at only half the rate of those run by men, namely because women struggle to access capital and other resources to help them succeed. Additionally, according to the United States Census , in 2019, more than 1 million employer businesses in the United States were minority-owned.

Since the programs inception, Comcast announced nearly 50 Oregon/SW Washington small businesses as Comcast RISE recipients. Royalty Spirits, a Portland-based adult beverage business owned by entrepreneur Chaunci King, received a customized technology makeover from Comcast RISE. The State of Oregon loosened some of the laws about selling online, so we started to use social media for our marketing and Comcast RISE provided us the equipment, service, and phone lines we need to thrive.

Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, is part of Project UP , Comcasts comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive. Over the next 10 years, Comcast is committing $1 billion to programs, like Comcast RISE, and partnerships to reach an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

In its first year alone, Comcast RISE provided more than $60 million in grants, marketing, and technology services to more than 6,700 small businesses owned by people of color - including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans.

More information and the applications to apply for marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com .

