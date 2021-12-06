DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital takes full control of Red27 Mobile by acquiring minority shareholding to significantly improve mobile content strategy and operations

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

CLIQ Digital takes full control of Red27 Mobile by acquiring minority shareholding to significantly improve mobile content strategy and operations



06.12.2021 / 09:28

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Buyout of remaining 20% non-controlling minority interest for low single-digit million euro amount

Next strategic step in improving customer services and facilitating further sales growth opportunities

Two former co-founders and directors of the U.K.-based company have left the Group

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a global streaming provider specialising in the direct marketing of affordable entertainment products, offering its members unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movies and games, announces its next strategic step to take full control of the operations of Red27 Mobile Ltd.. The company has signed the buyout of the remaining non-controlling 20% minority shareholding from two former co-founders and company directors, who have now left the Group. The consideration totals a low single-digit million euro amount.

The principal business activity of the London-based Group company Red27 Mobile is selling digital entertainment products for smartphones via performance marketing on mobile channels.

The global smartphone market is an advanced and attractive market for streaming entertainment services. The further development of multi-content portals in parallel to single-content portals will make CLIQ more relevant to consumers and facilitate the targeted market positioning as a niche player.

The goal of the buyout is to take full control of the mobile content operations, which will contribute to greater effectivity and an optimised business development. In addition, content and portal expansion will speed up, facilitating further sales growth opportunities. Furthermore, both internal and external communications will be expanded and improved with particular focus on customer care. Red27's customer service was recently transferred to experienced CLIQ Digital customer relationship managers located in Amsterdam. The previous local guidelines and solution were not in line with the Group's customer care policy and guidelines. CLIQ's Management Board identified this issue and transferred full responsibility to senior HQ staff.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:

"Luc and I have been focussing our attention and reviewing the situation at Red27 for a while now. We are therefore very pleased to now take over full control of these operations and enable Red27 to expand its product portfolio, step up its growth plans and create considerably more value for both its customers and its shareholders. We would like to thank both Alex Rooke and Richard Keeley for their contributions and growing the company over the last 4 years."

Financial calendar 2022:

FY 2021 preliminary & unaudited financial results Tuesday 1 February 2022

For further information, please contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Investor Relations

Sebastian McCoskrie

+49 151 52043659

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

Deekeling Arndt Advisors in Communications GmbH (PR advisor)

Daniela Münster

+49 174 3358111

daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com

www.deekeling-arndt.com



About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a global streaming provider specialising in the direct marketing of affordable entertainment products, offering its members unlimited access to movies, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 122 staff from 29 different nationalities as at 30 September 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.