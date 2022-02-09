DGAP-News: Cherry AG: Gerrit Schick appointed new Managing Director of Cherry Digital Health GmbH

DGAP-News: CHERRY AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Cherry AG: Gerrit Schick appointed new Managing Director of Cherry Digital Health GmbH



09.02.2022 / 14:00

Gerrit Schick taking on new role as Managing Director of Cherry Digital Health GmbH in Auerbach with effect from April 1, 2022 Continued growth and strategic integration of Active Key GmbH, Theobroma Systems Design und Consulting GmbH within the Digital Health business unit

Munich, February 9, 2022 - Gerrit Schick has been appointed Managing Director of Cherry Digital Health GmbH with effect from April 1, 2022.

"With the addition of Gerrit Schick we are bolstering our management team and thus laying the foundation for the targeted strategic evolution of this business unit, alongside the recent acquisition of Active Key and Theobroma," said Rolf Unterberger, CEO of Cherry AG. "Gerrit Schick is a recognized expert in the sector with extensive international management experience and we greatly look forward to working together with him."

Gerrit Schick spent over 25 years in various management positions, including program manager and head of software development as well as head of sales for Philips in Germany and the USA. As Head of Health Informatics at Philips GmbH he was most recently responsible for consolidating the IT solutions business units in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Philips GmbH Market DACH is one of the largest and most profitable subsidiaries of Royal Philips - a leading provider in the field of health technology.

"I'm greatly looking forward to taking on this fascinating challenge at Cherry Digital Health and convinced of the immense business potential that Cherry has in this highly attractive market segment," said Gerrit Schick. "Together with the teams at Active Key and Theobroma, we will help shape the digital future of healthcare and also develop new applications for the high-quality, cutting-edge product portfolio that Cherry has to offer."

Through his work at Philips, but also as Chairman of the Board of the Bundesverband Gesundheits-IT (bvitg e.V.), Gerrit Schick has built up a broad network of service providers and partners that will additionally help strengthen the public perception of Cherry Digital Health going forward. With the ST-1506 e-Health terminal and the PP-1516 PIN pad, Cherry has the strategic aim of rapidly penetrating the German telematics infrastructure in the healthcare sector across all authorized user groups. From 2025 onwards, Cherry will be looking to exploit its strategic potential with the market launch of new software-based products and applications.

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices for applications in the fields of gaming, e-sports, office, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 550 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Paris, London, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: www.cherry.de

