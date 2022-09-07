DGAP-News: Cannovum AG: Record sales and new customers in the first half of 2022

DGAP-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales

Cannovum AG: Record sales and new customers in the first half of 2022



07.09.2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), one of the market leaders in the medical cannabis industry, significantly increased both sales and customers in its medical cannabis business in H1 2022. Cannovum AG continues to make progress towards opening the market for over-the-counter cannabis in Germany.

Cannovum achieved revenues of 516952 Euros in its operating business (1 HY 2022), an increase of 1231 percent compared to the same period in the previous year (38829 euros). Pia Marten, CEO Cannovum AG: Our strategy to win the trust of physicians and pharmacists with premium products exceeded our expectations. We are well within our plans in terms of sales growth and new customer acquisition.

Cannovum only sells products that meet the highest pharmaceutical standards. "We continue to make an important contribution to supplying the German market with high-quality cannabis," says Marten.

This strong commitment to quality is well received. Already more than 300 and thus more than every 10th pharmacy supplying cannabis is a regular customer of Cannovum.

Cannovum's success is also attributed to its professional and experienced sales force, which supports doctors and local pharmacies. In light of the upcoming legalization of cannabis, a focus will be on the cooperation with pharmacies as an essential distribution channel.

Cannovum AG is the first publicly listed German fully licensed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, it is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the importation of high-quality cannabinoid precursors, medical-scientific education and nationwide distribution for simplified and equitable access to cannabis-based therapies.

