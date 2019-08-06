|
DGAP-News: BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated August 6th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and an increased target price of 12.00 EUR (previously 10.00 EUR).
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, August 6th, 2019
