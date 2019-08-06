<
06.08.2019 10:17:27

DGAP-News: BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR

06.08.2019 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated August 6th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and an increased target price of 12.00 EUR (previously 10.00 EUR).
 
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
 
Dortmund, August 6th, 2019
 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

06.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 852429

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852429  06.08.2019 

