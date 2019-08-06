DGAP-News: BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated August 6th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and an increased target price of 12.00 EUR (previously 10.00 EUR).For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie Dortmund, August 6th, 2019Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaABorussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbHContact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

