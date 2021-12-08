DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Additional Genome Editing Nuclease: BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas 01 (BMC01)

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Patent

Zwingenberg, Germany, December 8th, 2021



Additional Genome Editing Nuclease: BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas 01 (BMC01)

Successful extension of proprietary genome editing toolbox

BMC01 IP protection already filed

Differentiated mode of action to BEC

BRAIN Biotech AG has successfully extended its proprietary genome editing toolbox with the addition of BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas 01 (BMC01) nuclease. The company aims to develop a genome editing platform with significant economic and scientific potential. The BMC01 nuclease complements the BRAIN-Engineered Cas (BEC) which has been announced to the public in May, 2021.

BMC01 and BEC are different types of class 2 nucleases which differ in their general protein structure and their mode of action to target DNA. Hence, they can address different markets and applications more effectively.

BRAIN had announced in July 2021 the identification of around 2,000 so far untapped additional Class 2 CRISPR nucleases which have been identified in-silico and have the potential to be deployed for genome editing. With a focused investment approach the company had analyzed a limited number in detail and already filed a first IP protection for 15 nucleases. BMC01 is the first of these nucleases with proven functionality and demonstrated genome editing activities in microorganisms. Optimization and further development for additional application fields for BRAIN's BEC/BMC nucleases such as mammalian cell lines are ongoing or have been initiated with high priority.

Dr. Paul Scholz, heading the Cas nuclease discovery program at BRAIN Biotech AG states: "We have always said that genome editing will benefit from a choice of adequate tools for different applications. BEC and BMC01 are two new genome editing nucleases with significantly different properties giving us the opportunity to choose between these nucleases based on their performance in different application areas. In addition, our scientific efforts to activate further nucleases from our library for genome editing are running. "

Lukas Linnig, CFO at BRAIN Biotech AG says: "We are quickly expanding our proprietary toolset and scientific footprint in genome editing. With the addition of the BMC nuclease we are now securing a broader IP position and an extended service offering for our clients. Already today we see strong customer interest for our "We CRISPR for you" services which extends beyond our original business plan. BRAIN is on its way to build a successful platform business in genome editing with significant economic potential."

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.

The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group.

As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

