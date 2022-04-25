Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’091 -1.4%  SPI 15’543 -1.2%  Dow 33’617 -0.6%  DAX 13’924 -1.5%  Euro 1.0276 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’758 -2.2%  Gold 1’898 -1.7%  Bitcoin 37’800 0.2%  Dollar 0.9593 0.2%  Öl 100.8 -5.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.04.2022 19:44:18

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

BP
4.55 CHF -8.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

25.04.2022 / 19:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 25 April 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,000,000 2,000,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 382.9500 382.8500 382.9000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 370.5000 370.5000 370.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 374.8439 375.0976 375.1058

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 374.8439 3,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 375.0976 2,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 375.1058 1,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2719J_1-2022-4-25.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


25.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
ISIN: GB0007980591
WKN: 850517
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1334829

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1334829  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334829&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.04.22 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.04.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.04.22 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.04.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:30 Verizon verliert Kunden – Aktie fast am Corona-Tief
11:06 Vontobel: derimail - Roche übertrifft die Umsatzerwartungen - Diagnostiksparte mit zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum
09:16 SMI® zeigt relative Stärke
09:12 SMI zum Wochenauftakt schwächer erwartet
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’570.90 19.20 SMIR9U
Short 12’924.89 12.28 FSSMPU
Short 13’354.51 8.52 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’090.88 25.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’493.81 16.35 PSSMDU
Long 11’350.82 13.75 PSSM8U
Long 10’672.25 7.78 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Umsatz übertrifft Erwartungen
"Neue Weltordnung" durch Inflationsdruck und Zinssteigerungen: So sollten Anleger laut BlackRock jetzt reagieren
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefer: CS will offenbar Top-Manager-Positionen neu besetzen - Norwegischer Staatsfonds unterstützt Forderung nach Sonderprüfung
Rezessions-Ängste: Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX sacken zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Analysten halten Extremszenario für möglich: Goldpreis bei 31'000 US-Dollar - Bitcoin könnte mehr als eine Million US-Dollar kosten
SkyBridge-Gründer Scaramucci: Bitcoin steht strahlende Zukunft bevor
Lonza-Aktie klar im Minus: Forschungs- und Lizenzvereinbarung mit Luzhu
Tesla, Amazon und Alphabet kündigen Aktiensplit an: Welcher Konzern folgt dem Beispiel der Tech-Riesen als nächstes?
Plug Power erkennt durch Ukraine-Krieg hohe Nachfrage nach Wasserstoff - und will Marktanteil vergrössern
ObsEva-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erneute positive CHMP-Empfehlung für Linzagolix

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}