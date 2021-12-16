SMI 12’791 2.1%  SPI 16’274 1.7%  Dow 35’931 0.0%  DAX 15’636 1.0%  Euro 1.0413 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’202 1.0%  Gold 1’796 1.0%  Bitcoin 43’992 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9200 -0.6%  Öl 75.1 0.9% 
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
16.12.2021 19:41:14

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

BP
4.13 CHF 1.27%
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

16.12.2021 / 19:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,000,000 1,250,000 750,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 339.7500 339.7000 339.6500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 335.1000 335.1500 335.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 337.6837 337.2972 337.5157
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 337.6837 4,000,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 337.2972 1,250,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 337.5157 750,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9588V_1-2021-12-16.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


16.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1259120  16.12.2021 

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

03.12.21 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.11.21 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.11.21 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.21 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.11.21 BP Buy UBS AG
Ed Gordon: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt| BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich die globale ETPs & ETFs Landschaft im November 2021 bei Blackrock entwickelt? Heute zu Gast ist Ed Gordon, Leiter von iShares & Wealth bei BlackRock Schweiz. Hat die Pandemie, besonders mit Omikron einen Einfluss auf die Zuflüsse bei den ETFs? Welche Themen besonders bei den Anlegern im Fokus stehen, erläutert Ed Gordon im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Einblick welchen Stellenwert die Nachhaltigkeit bei der Portfolio Konstruktion hat und womit im neuen Jahr 2022 zu rechnen ist.

 

