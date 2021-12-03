SMI 12’148 -0.2%  SPI 15’541 -0.1%  Dow 34’406 -0.7%  DAX 15’170 -0.6%  Euro 1.0383 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’080 -0.7%  Gold 1’783 0.9%  Bitcoin 49’867 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9167 -0.4%  Öl 69.6 -1.2% 
03.12.2021 20:05:05

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

BP
4.08 CHF -4.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

03.12.2021 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 3 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,735,822 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,356,074 506,672 873,076
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 344.0000 342.0000 345.0000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 341.6500 341.7000 341.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 343.1202 341.9357 343.7832
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 343.1202 4,356,074
Cboe (UK) - BXE 341.9357 506,672
Cboe (UK) - CXE 343.7832 873,076
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5895U_1-2021-12-3.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


03.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1254241  03.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254241&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

11:26 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.11.21 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.11.21 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.21 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.11.21 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

