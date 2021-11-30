DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares



30.11.2021 / 20:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.



Transaction in Own Shares



BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,993,788 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 5,993,788 2,000,000 1,000,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 328.5500 326.8500 326.7000 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 317.8500 317.9500 317.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 323.1556 322.7394 322.5284



The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.



Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000



Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)



Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 323.1556 5,993,788 Cboe (UK) - BXE 322.7394 2,000,000 Cboe (UK) - CXE 322.5284 1,000,000



Individual transactions:



To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1084U_1-2021-11-30.pdf



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.