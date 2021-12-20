DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE reaches milestone by expanding marketplace offering to include crypto-to-crypto trading

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE reaches milestone by expanding marketplace offering to include crypto-to-crypto trading



20.12.2021 / 08:00

Bitcoin Group SE reaches milestone by expanding marketplace offering to include crypto-to-crypto trading



Herford, December 20, 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is expanding the marketplace offering on Bitcoin.de for its meanwhile more than one million customers. From now on, it is also possible to trade pure cryptocurrency pairs on the cryptocurrency trading platform operated by the subsidiary futurum bank AG. With this, Bitcoin Group SE is taking into account the strong customer demand for an expansion of the trading options, as already communicated.

In a first step, trading with three popular crypto pairings was activated. Customers can now trade Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC) via Bitcoin.de. Users do not have to renounce to the familiar trustee service of Bitcoin.de. The trades are subject to the highest security standards and are simple and efficient. The accounting takes place within seconds after the trade has been concluded. An expansion of the offer to include further pure crypto pairings is planned.

Bitcoin Group SE is thus the first German provider to offer crypto-to-crypto trading options on its platform. The German company headquarters and BaFin regulation with a banking licence ensure the greatest possible regulatory security and transparency from the customer's perspective.

"Once again, we act according to our maxim: promised and delivered. We are very pleased to have expanded our offering with this important trading option. Henceforth, we offer our customers not only an exclusive and unique added value in Germany, but also reach an important milestone in the company's development. We want to continue on this path to expand our Bitcoin.de offering," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at bitcoingroup.com.

About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 customers, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last audit as of October 18, 2021). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to Bitcoin, on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euro.

Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Marco Bodewein

Nordstraße 14

32051 Herford

E-Mail: ir2021@bitcoingroup.com

Tel.: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Jens Jüttner

Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de