DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest adjusts guidance

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Biotest AG: Biotest adjusts guidance



08.12.2021 / 19:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest adjusts guidance

Demand for drug therapies with coagulation factors cannot keep up with the enormous growth of immunoglobulins

Biotest only produces coagulation factors in a sales-correlated manner and depreciates existing raw materials



Dreieich, 8 December 2021. Around the world, the demand for human blood plasma is currently doubling every 7 years in order to be able to treat rare diseases, especially with immunoglobulins.

When plasma is fractionated, three by-products are always produced. One of them is the so-called cryoprecipitate, which contains the human clotting factors. The demand for drug therapies with coagulation factors, e.g. in haemophilia or intensive care medicine, cannot keep up with the enormous growth of the immunoglobulin sector, especially since in this therapeutic area plasma proteins also compete for use with synthetically produced drugs such as recombinant, half-life extended factor concentrates or bispecific antibodies. As a result, some of the cryoprecipitate produced worldwide is not used by manufacturers for the production of medicines. This trend will continue in the medium term.

Therefore, Biotest will only produce factor VIII in a sales-correlated manner in the future and make depreciations on existing raw material in the amount of approximately €38 - 45million.

Accordingly, Biotest is correcting its EBIT guidance for 2021 from -€5 to -€10 million to approximately -€43 to -€55 million. The exact financial impact of this one-off effect is still being determined.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de



PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate