14.08.2019 11:38:27
DGAP-News: Befesa resumes operations in Turkey following expansion - China and South Korea growth projects progressing as planned
PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT
Befesa resumes operations in Turkey following expansion - China and South Korea growth projects progressing as planned
- Befesa resumes its operations in Turkey having completed the expansion from 65k tonnes to 110k tonnes recycling capacity on time and within budget
- Construction of Waelz oxide washing plant in Korea is progressing according to plan with ramp up targeted for Q4 2019
- Construction of first steel dust recycling plant in China, in Jiangsu, is underway with ramp up targeted for next year, during H2 2020
Luxembourg, 14 Aug 2019 -Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the European market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services, reopened its site in Iskenderum, Turkey and resumed operations this week, having successfully completed the capacity expansion from 65k tonnes to 110k tonnes on time and within budget. Befesa started the works at the end of January.
Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa, said: "We are very pleased to be back in operations this week. With hot commissioning and ramp up, we are delivering the entire project in around seven months."
In parallel, Befesa is progressing according to schedule with the construction of its first Waelz oxide washing plant in Asia, in Pohang, South Korea. Ramp up is targeted for next quarter, Q4 2019. This will allow Befesa to offer its customers in the region with higher "washed" commercial grade Waelz oxide, similar to its European services.
