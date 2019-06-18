DGAP-News: BayWa AG successfully places green bond

DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Bond

BayWa AG successfully places green bond



18.06.2019 / 10:28

BayWa successfully places green bond



BayWa AG, Munich, has successfully issued its first green bond. A total volume of EUR500 million was placed for domestic and international institutional investors. This was the first Green Bond transaction in benchmark size in Europe of an unrated issuer. The proceeds will be used to finance new and existing wind and solar power plants around the world.

The bond was presented to investors in Germany, England, France, Austria and Switzerland during a roadshow at the start of June. "The very successful placement of the green bond shows that BayWa's business model is very well received by investors, especially in relation to the fields of renewable energies. Today's issue is the next logical step in our corporate strategy. Financing thereby also follows in the same direction," says Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG.

"The fact that the green bond was considerably oversubscribed is a clear sign that BayWa is seen as sound and attractive by investors from over 20 countries," says Andreas Helber, Chief Financial Officer of BayWa AG.

A coupon of 3.125 percent was generated due to the oversubscription of the order book. The green bond has a term of five years and is traded on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The transaction was led by BNP Paribas (green structuring advisor), DZ Bank AG, ING Bank NV and UniCredit Bank AG as joint lead manager.

Contact:Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de