<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.06.2019 10:28:42

DGAP-News: BayWa AG successfully places green bond

DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Bond
BayWa AG successfully places green bond

18.06.2019 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa successfully places green bond

BayWa AG, Munich, has successfully issued its first green bond. A total volume of EUR500 million was placed for domestic and international institutional investors. This was the first Green Bond transaction in benchmark size in Europe of an unrated issuer. The proceeds will be used to finance new and existing wind and solar power plants around the world.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130229 59.00 % 8.50 %
ABB / Geberit / Swisscom 47335225 65.00 % 7.92 %
Geberit / LafargeHolcim / Lonza 48130230 59.00 % 7.50 %

The bond was presented to investors in Germany, England, France, Austria and Switzerland during a roadshow at the start of June. "The very successful placement of the green bond shows that BayWa's business model is very well received by investors, especially in relation to the fields of renewable energies. Today's issue is the next logical step in our corporate strategy. Financing thereby also follows in the same direction," says Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG.

"The fact that the green bond was considerably oversubscribed is a clear sign that BayWa is seen as sound and attractive by investors from over 20 countries," says Andreas Helber, Chief Financial Officer of BayWa AG.

A coupon of 3.125 percent was generated due to the oversubscription of the order book. The green bond has a term of five years and is traded on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The transaction was led by BNP Paribas (green structuring advisor), DZ Bank AG, ING Bank NV and UniCredit Bank AG as joint lead manager.


Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826519

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826519  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826519&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Analysen

13.05.19 BayWa Hold Warburg Research
09.05.19 BayWa Halten DZ BANK
09.05.19 BayWa Hold Warburg Research
10.04.19 BayWa Halten DZ BANK
03.04.19 BayWa buy Oddo BHF

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BayWa AG (vink. NA) 25.75 -8.04% BayWa AG (vink. NA)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Infineon-Aktie sackt ab: Infineon zapft Kapitalmarkt an für Übernahme von Cypress Semiconductor
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
SMI etwas fester -- DAX volatil -- DAX Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Airbus macht A321 zum Langstreckenflugzeug und hat ersten Kunden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas fester -- DAX volatil -- DAX Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt legt am Dienstag etwas zu. Der DAX kann ins Plus drehen. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut