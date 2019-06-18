|
18.06.2019 10:28:42
DGAP-News: BayWa AG successfully places green bond
|
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Bond
BayWa successfully places green bond
The bond was presented to investors in Germany, England, France, Austria and Switzerland during a roadshow at the start of June. "The very successful placement of the green bond shows that BayWa's business model is very well received by investors, especially in relation to the fields of renewable energies. Today's issue is the next logical step in our corporate strategy. Financing thereby also follows in the same direction," says Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG.
"The fact that the green bond was considerably oversubscribed is a clear sign that BayWa is seen as sound and attractive by investors from over 20 countries," says Andreas Helber, Chief Financial Officer of BayWa AG.
A coupon of 3.125 percent was generated due to the oversubscription of the order book. The green bond has a term of five years and is traded on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
The transaction was led by BNP Paribas (green structuring advisor), DZ Bank AG, ING Bank NV and UniCredit Bank AG as joint lead manager.
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|826519
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
826519 18.06.2019
