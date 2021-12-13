DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the Executive Board of BAUER AG: CFO Hartmut Beutler retires

DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the Executive Board of BAUER AG: CFO Hartmut Beutler retires



13.12.2021 / 08:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schrobenhausen, Germany - After nearly 39 years at Bauer - 20 of them on the Executive Board of BAUER AG - Hartmut Beutler is entering retirement on December 31, 2021. In early 1983, when there were just over 1,000 employees at Bauer, this native of the Northern Black Forest region joined BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH as a trainee after completing his studies in Construction Business Management in Biberach. After several years in Accounting (including a period serving as Deputy Head), in 1987 he became the assistant to the Managing Director at the time, Prof. Thomas Bauer. In this role, he was responsible for business administration tasks and took care of financing matters, lease agreements among others. Later, he also led the company divisions of Facility Management, IT, Legal and Insurance. Then in 2001, with spin-off of the equipment business into an independent GmbH and the establishment of BAUER AG as a holding with service departments, he was appointed to the Executive Board of BAUER AG. One major step for the company, which the CFO played a key role in, was the IPO in 2006.

"It was an unbelievably eventful and exciting time that I was not only able to experience at Bauer, but was also actively involved in shaping it - starting with the first steps in the area of electronic data processing to the progressing internationalization of the Group and all the way to digitalization, which has really picked up speed recently, especially in the last few years," says Hartmut Beutler. "I am very thankful for that, and for the many friendships that have developed over the years. I am sure that the current leadership team at Bauer, consisting of the managing directors of the Group companies and the remaining Executive Board members, will set the right course for the future."

"I have come to know and appreciate Hartmut Beutler as an experienced and skilled colleague. I would like to wish him all the best for his future," says CEO Michael Stomberg. Prof. Thomas Bauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG, who worked alongside him for many years, agrees: "I would like to extend my special thanks to Hartmut Beutler, who has played a significant role in shaping the development of the company during his nearly 40 years with us. With him, we are saying goodbye to someone who has campaigned not only for our company but also our entire region. We would like to wish him the very best for this next phase of his life."

After Hartmut Beutler's retirement, the Executive Board of BAUER AG will once again consist of three members: CEO Michael Stomberg, CFO Peter Hingott, and Florian Bauer, who is responsible for the functions of digitalization and innovation on the Executive Board.



About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. With over 110 subsidiaries, Bauer operates a worldwide network on all continents.

The operations of the Group are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Construction, Equipment and Resources. The Construction segment offers new and innovative specialist foundation engineering services alongside the established ones, and carries out foundation and excavation work, cut-off walls and ground improvements worldwide. Bauer is a world market leader in the Equipment segment and provides a full range of equipment for specialist foundation engineering as well as for the exploration, mining and extraction of natural resources. The Resources segment delivers innovative products and services and acts as a service provider with several business divisions and subsidiaries in the areas of drilling services and water wells, environmental services, constructed wetlands, mining and rehabilitation.

Bauer profits greatly from the collaboration between its three separate business divisions, enabling the Group to position itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding projects in specialist foundation engineering and related markets. Bauer therefore offers appropriate solutions for the world's major challenges, such as urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, the environment, and water, oil and gas.

The BAUER Group was founded in 1790 and is based in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria. In 2020, it employed some 11,000 people in around 70 countries and achieved total Group revenues of EUR 1.5 billion. BAUER Aktiengesellschaft is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the German stock market.

More information can be found at http://www.bauer.de.

Contact:Christopher WolfInvestor RelationsBAUER AktiengesellschaftBAUER-Strasse 186529 Schrobenhausen, GermanyPhone: +49 8252 97-1797Fax: +49 8252 97-2900investor.relations@bauer.dewww.bauer.de