DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler Acquires Two Korean Distributors at the Same Time: DATVISION and IOVIS

Basler AG: Basler Acquires Two Korean Distributors at the Same Time: DATVISION and IOVIS



17.12.2021 / 07:07

Basler Acquires Two Korean Distributors at the Same Time: DATVISION and IOVIS

Computer vision expert Basler acquires its two long-standing Korean trading partners DATVISION and IOVIS and thus expands its direct business in Asia. The acquisitions are an important step in the company's growth strategy.

Ahrensburg, 17 December, 2021 - Basler AG, a leading manufacturer in the computer vision sector, announces the acquisition of its long-standing sales partners DATVISION and IOVIS in Korea. The differently structured acquisitions are each expected to be completed on January 7, 2022. With these transactions, Basler continues to consistently expand its direct business in Asia, having already acquired the distributor MVLZ in China three years ago. In addition, the company is taking a further step in its expansion strategy of its product portfolio towards becoming a full-range supplier.

Alexander Temme, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Basler AG, explains: "Basler has been consistently expanding its product and service portfolio for several years now and has meanwhile transformed itself from a camera manufacturer to a full-range provider. The acquisitions of DATVISION and IOVIS as well as their planned merger in the near future underline this strategy. We are very pleased that Korean customers will be able to buy our powerful and cost-attractive computer vision portfolio directly from a global manufacturer with a very strong regional presence and expertise in the future."

DATVISION most recently employed about 10 people in Korea. The company sells machine vision components and solutions for various industries, primarily in the semiconductor and electronics markets. IOVIS, based in Seoul, has over 40 employees and successfully markets a very extensive portfolio of vision components from various manufacturers.

A timely merger of both companies with the existing Basler Korea team will create a subsidiary of over 50 employees with very high competence in marketing, sales and technical support of computer vision components for OEM customers.



Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.

