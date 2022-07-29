DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend



29.07.2022 / 15:00

29 July 2022

Baader Bank AG announces subscription price as part of the scrip dividend



The Board of Directors of Baader Bank, with the approval of the bank's Supervisory Board, has set the subscription price for the scrip dividend agreed by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2022 at EUR 3.75 per share. The resulting subscription ratio is thus 15:1 (i.e. 15 subscription rights entitle the holder to purchase 1 share). The subscription period began on Friday, 8 July 2022 and ends on Monday, 1 August 2022.

The scrip dividend offered will take the form of newly issued shares. The new shares required for this purpose will be issued through the partial utilisation of the previous years authorized capital in accordance with Section 5 of the Baader Bank Articles of Association.

The shareholder's right to choose a dividend of EUR 0.35 is not subject to a partial amount of EUR 0.10 per no-par value share, which will therefore be paid out in cash to all shareholders in any case after deduction of the withholding tax on investment income to be retained, including the solidarity surcharge and church tax, if applicable. This ensures that shareholders who opt for the stock dividend do not have to make an additional cash payment in order to pay the possible tax liability. The remaining partial amount of EUR 0.25 per share is available for the subscription of new shares.

On or about 10 August 2022, shareholders who opt to take a cash dividend will receive a dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per share entitled to dividend, after deduction of withholding tax including solidarity surcharge and, if applicable, church tax.

The scrip dividend is expected to be credited to shareholders' accounts or securities accounts via the respective custodian bank from 11 August 2022 onwards.

Further information can be found on the Baader Bank website, under "IR Hauptversammlung Informationen zur Aktiendividende".

