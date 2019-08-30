|
30.08.2019 08:30:07
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG shares strong nine-month figures demonstrating growth in all areas
|
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
BRAIN AG shares strong nine-month figures demonstrating growth in all areas
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Zwingenberg, Germany
Total operating performance, i.e. revenues plus subsidies, other income and changes in inventories, rose in the reporting period by around 45% from EUR 20.5 million to EUR 29.7 million. All regional markets and business units (Nutrition & Health, Skin Care and Industrial Biosolutions) have shown improvement.
Strategic decisions pay off
The BioScience segment, including industrial cooperations, also performed well. Total operating performance for the first nine months rose by 10.7% to EUR 9.0 million. This was due to both new contracts signed in the Tailor-Made-Solutions segment and to strategic product development partnerships. At EUR -4.4 million, adjusted EBITDA remained at the previous year's level.
Significant improvement in operating earnings
"In the first nine months of the financial year, we were able to showcase our potential very successfully and grow significantly faster than the market," says CFO Manfred Bender. "For the current fiscal year, we expect to achieve our goal of reaching double-digit growth in total operating performance and a significant improvement in EBITDA."
1 Revenues + change in inventories + other income including R&D grants
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology. the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such. BRAIN identifies previously untapped. efficient enzymes. microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry. the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars. The BioScience segment comprises mainly of the research and development business with industrial partners (the "Tailor-Made Solutions" cooperation business). and the company's own research and development. The BioIndustrial segment consists mainly of the industrially scalable products business. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.com .
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views. expectations. and assumptions of the management of BRAIN AG and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results. performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There are numerous factors which could influence the future performance by and future developments at BRAIN AG and the BRAIN group of companies. Such factors include. but are not limited to. changes in the general economic and competitive environment. risks associated with capital markets. currency exchange rate fluctuations. changes in international and national laws and regulations. in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations. and other factors. BRAIN AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
30.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brain-biotech.de
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|865647
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
865647 30.08.2019
Nachrichten zu B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}