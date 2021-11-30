DGAP-News: Aves One increases sales and operating result in the first nine months of 2021

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Aves One increases sales and operating result in the first nine months of 2021



30.11.2021 / 20:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



Group sales increase to EUR 76.6 million (previous year adjusted EUR 72.1 million)

EBITDA grows to EUR 52.7 million (previous year EUR 51.9 million)

EBT (adjusted) at EUR 4.8 million (previous year EUR 7.6 million) Hamburg, November 30, 2021 - Aves One AG, a portfolio holder of long-lived rail assets, looks back on a successful first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Thanks to a strong development of the core business "Rail", sales as well as operating profit were increased. The nine-month figures are characterized by the portfolio streamlining and strategic focus on the Rail business, as the company sold virtually all of its sea container assets in the first quarter of 2021.



Corporate growth driven by strong development of core business "Rail"

Consolidated sales in the first nine months increased slightly to EUR 76.6 million (previous year: EUR 75.5 million). The sales for the same period of the previous year include EUR 3.4 million in proceeds from the sale of the company's last real estate activity. Adjusted for this effect, Group sales increased significantly by 6.2%. The sales growth is based on a positive development of the Rail segment. It contributed sales of EUR 68.1 million (previous year: EUR 62.7 million) - an increase of 8.6% over the previous year, which illustrates the continuing positive development of the Rail business.



Group EBITDA increased slightly to EUR 52.7 million (previous year: EUR 51.9 million). Adjusted for transaction-related expenses in connection with the public takeover offer of Rhine Rail Investment AG and for the non-recurring proceeds from the sale of the logistics property in the prior-year period, the EBITDA margin remains at a persistently high level of 70.9%. The Rail segment's EBITDA margin reached 77.5%. Despite slight year-on-year declines, capacity utilization in the core Rail segment remains at a high level. In the third quarter of 2021 in particular, capacity utilization was continuously increased.



"As in the previous year, the first nine months of 2021 have been impacted by the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. However, with our strategic focus, we have found the right answer to the challenges we are facing. This is reflected in the positive development of sales and earnings. The Rail business is convincing with its consistency and reliability," says Tobias Aulich, CEO of Aves One AG.



The value of the assets held in the company's own portfolio amounted to EUR 817.9 million as of the reporting date September 30, 2021 - a slight decrease compared to the beginning of the reporting period, mainly resulting from the sale of the maritime container business (December 31, 2020: EUR 935.5 million). The asset volume is mainly composed of freight cars at EUR 774.2 million and swap bodies at EUR 42.5 million.



On track for annual forecast 2021

With a good new month result, the Executive Board is confident about the future. The Executive Board is sticking to its forecast of generating revenue of more than EUR 100 million in a challenging environment. In addition, EBITDA of more than EUR 70 million is expected.



For further information on the key figures, please refer to the Interim Statement Q3-2021, which can be downloaded from the following link: www.avesone.com/en/finanzberichte.php.



About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight car portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811). Further information: www.avesone.com.



Contact

Aves One AG

Tobias Aulich, Management Board

T +49 (40) 238 304 600

E ir@avesone.com

