DGAP-News: Aves One: All conditions of the public takeover offer of Rhine Rail Investment AG fulfilled

Additional acceptance period runs from 16 November to 29 November 2021 Hamburg, 15 November 2021 - Rhine Rail Investment AG has announced the result of its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aves One AG. Accordingly, the acceptance rate at the end of the regular acceptance period on 9 November 2021, 24:00 (local time Frankfurt am Main) amounted to 88.33 %. This corresponds to 11,496,417 Aves One shares. Thus, the acceptance rate is above the minimum acceptance threshold of 85% and all conditions of the takeover offer have been fulfilled.



As described in the offer document, a further two-week acceptance period will take place. Shareholders of Aves One AG who have not tendered their shares to date can still accept the offer of Rhine Rail Investment AG until the expiry of the extended period provided for by law. This period begins on 16 November 2021 and ends on 29 November 2021, 24:00 (local time Frankfurt am Main). A written declaration to the respective custodian bank is required to accept the offer.



Tobias Aulich, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG: "We support the takeover offer and welcome the high acceptance rate of our shareholders. The takeover promises a sustainable positive perspective for our company and our stakeholders."



Rhine Rail Investment AG had published the offer document for the voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all Aves One shares at https://rocket-offer.com on 21 September 2021. Aves One shareholders are offered to acquire their shares for a price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share. Following their respective independent review of the terms and conditions of the takeover offer, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Aves One AG recommended the shareholders to accept the offer in their statement pursuant to section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) dated 29 September 2021. This can be found at https://www.avesone.com/en/takeoveroffer.php.



About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight wagon portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).



