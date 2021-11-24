DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG announces results of subscription offer and full placement of capital increase

DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

asknet Solutions AG announces results of subscription offer and full placement of capital increase



24.11.2021 / 15:00

asknet Solutions AG announces results of subscription offer and full placement of capital increase

November 24, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist, announces the results of the subscription offer for its current capital increase, resolved at the company's General Meeting on October 15, 2021.

Accordingly, it was decided to increase the share capital of the company by EUR 1,961,295.00 by issuing up to 1,961,295 new registered no-par value shares against cash contributions, each with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 ("New Shares"). Existing shareholders were granted their statutory subscription rights. The subscription period ran from November 8, 2021 (4:00 p.m. CET) to November 22, 2021 (12:00 p.m.) CET (both inclusive). The subscription ratio equaled two existing shares to three New Shares (2:3). The subscription price was set at EUR 3.50 per New Share.

Through the subscription offer, 828,523 New Shares were subscribed for by existing shareholders at a subscription price of EUR 3.50 per New Share. The remaining 1,132,772 shares, not subscribed for by current shareholders of the company, were subscribed for by a new investor at EUR 3.50 per New Share. The full net issue proceeds will thus amount to EUR 6.8 million and will be invested in strategic projects and acquisitions in the Academics and New Pipeline businesses, technology enhancements, and additional resources and marketing activities within the eCommerce Solutions business unit. A partial amount of the proceeds will be used for working capital optimization and maintained as a liquidity reserve.

Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG: "The completion of the capital increase marks yet another step in the transformation of asknet Solutions AG. It provides the necessary fuel enabling the execution of our Three-pillar strategy intended to foster steady growth, resulting in sustainable profitability by year 2023. We are happy to see that our strategy was met with a positive response from our existing shareholders and generated a strong interest of a new investor."

After registration of all 1,961,295 New Shares in the Commercial Register, the settlement of the shares via Clearstream Banking is expected to take place on or around December 3, 2021.

Further details on the capital increase, including the securities information sheet (Wertpapierinformationsblatt), the publication of which was approved by BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), can be found on the company website, see: https://asknet-solutions.com/investors/capital-increase.html.

About asknet Solutions AG

asknet Solutions AG is a renowned procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany. The company offers software procurement and distribution for European universities and is the undisputed market leader in Germany (Academics Business Unit). The asknet portfolio includes a wide range of high-quality software applications for the academic sector, ranging from IBM SPSS to Adobe Creative Cloud. By continuously expanding its portfolio beyond software procurement, through partnerships with leading software manufacturers such as Blackboard and Dell, asknet aims to become the leading IT service provider in the European education market. The company also develops and manages online stores for digital and physical products worldwide (eCommerce Solutions Business Unit). Leading global publishers such as Cyberlink and Steinberg rely on asknet's e-commerce expertise to distribute their products in more than 190 countries. asknet Solutions AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: ASKN; ISIN: DE000A2E3707).



Contact

Magda Gajny

+49(0)721/96458-6116

investors@asknet.com

https://asknet-solutions.com/