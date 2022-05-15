|
15.05.2022 17:21:13
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth
|
DGAP-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Sustainability
Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth
- 19% total revenue increase to 6.2 million USD in the first Quarter
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
- 111% revenue growth in Media Segment
- Artnet Price Database relaunch on schedule for late Q2 2022 release
New York/ Berlin, May 15, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art, today published its Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2022. As reflected in the Statement, Artnet accelerated its growth, with total revenue increasing 19% to 6.2 Million USD. Operating Income for the first quarter of 2022 was -786k USD. The result is due to continued investment in product development as well as sales and marketing. Were following a growth strategy and this is reflected in the continued investment in product development as our team, says Artnets CEO Jacob Pabst. Harnessing the unique synergies between the Companys Media, Marketplace, and Data segments, Artnet is positioned to capture the nascent shift in purchasing behavior towards online transactions by providing a holistic online ecosystem for the global art market.
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
About Artnet
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
15.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1352633
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1352633 15.05.2022
Werbung