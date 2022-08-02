DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet hires Rob Baker, previously at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), to lead Marketing function

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

artnet AG: Artnet hires Rob Baker, previously at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), to lead Marketing function



Rob Baker to lead Artnets Marketing function as of August 2022, following on from his role as Director of Marketing and Creative Strategy at MoMA.

Baker was previously Chief Marketing Officer at Tate, and the Head of Marketing at the Barbican in London.

Baker to lead the team out of Artnets new London Offices at Cromwell Place.

New York/Berlin/London, August 2, 2022: Artnet, the worlds leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online marketplace for fine art, is excited to announce that Rob Baker has joined as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Baker joins Artnet from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), where he led the Museums marketing and creative strategy since 2017. An accomplished marketing leader in the art world, Baker has an established track-record of developing brands and driving commercial impact.

Artnet has been at the vanguard of shaping and developing the art market online, with incredible data, news and a marketplace to buy and sell artworks seamlessly. As Artnet enters an exciting new phase of growth and technical development, I'm thrilled to work with a superb team to bring new audiences to the platform and invite more people to bring art into their lives. Baker commented about joining Artnet.

In 2019, Baker oversaw the launch of MoMAs expansion, with record-breaking attendance results. He also executed a new digital marketing strategy, achieving the largest social media following in the sector, with +15 million followers globally.

Prior to MoMA, Baker served as Chief Marketing Officer at Tate, leading marketing, membership, brand positioning and digital audience engagement for the group of four galleries. He drove all marketing and audience engagement strategies for the expansion of Tate Modern in 2016, achieving a record-breaking 6 million visitors annually, making it the UKs most popular visitor attraction. Baker previously served as Head of Marketing for the Barbican Center where he relaunched the Barbican membership scheme, increasing revenues by a record 85% year over year. He started his career in strategy roles for advertising and communications agencies in London.

Baker will be leading Artnets Marketing team out of the companys new London offices at Cromwell Place. Cromwell Place is a major new arts hub in the heart of Londons Museum Quarter, providing offices, exhibition and events spaces, viewing rooms, art storage facilities, and more.

Baker will be instrumental in developing Artnets brand and global audience.

Rob brings a wealth of experience with him and will be an enormous asset to the team, were thrilled to have him lead Artnets marketing at this exciting time in the companys development, said artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 55 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnets market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnets marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnets broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

