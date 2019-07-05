DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row



05.07.2019 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row (Anzeige) Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 % Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 % Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 % Dividend climbs by almost 9 per cent to EUR 0.65 per ordinary share

Actions of the Managing and Supervisory Boards officially approved by an overwhelming majority

Considerable approval for the conversion to registered shares

Resolution approved to increase the size of the Supervisory Board to four members

Former Chief Executive Officer Ludwig Schlosser elected to the Supervisory Board Neuburg/Danube, July 5, 2019 - Around 56.4 per cent of the voting-entitled capital was represented at this year's Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties. As expected, the actions of the members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards in the 2018 financial year were officially approved by a significant majority of the shareholders.



Dividend of EUR 0.65 per ordinary share approved

The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.65 per ordinary share with dividend rights for the 2018 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.60) was also met with widespread approval. Based on the share price on December 31, 2018, this corresponds to a dividend yield of some 3 per cent. Therefore, the company will be distributing almost EUR 18 million amongst the 27,579,779 shares with dividend rights.



"We are delighted that 2018 was a double anniversary year. Not only did it see the 25th anniversary of the company, but also the tenth consecutive dividend increase," explained Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG, speaking to shareholders. "The other agenda items, i. e. the conversion to registered shares, the expansion of the Supervisory Board to four members and the election of the company founder to the Supervisory Board, are further milestones for our company. We are very pleased that we were able to win the approval of the shareholders for this."

Contact



Investor Relations:



VIB Vermögen AG

Petra Riechert

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg an der Donau

Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077 952

Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077 929

Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de



About VIB Vermögen AG



VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for more than 20 years. The company focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.



VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.

05.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

