Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’438 -0.5%  SPI 14’542 -0.6%  Dow 32’946 -1.0%  DAX 13’397 -3.3%  Euro 1.0239 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’643 -3.3%  Gold 2’003 0.6%  Bitcoin 36’363 -6.6%  Dollar 0.9305 0.5%  Öl 116.7 3.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie [Valor: 30710547 / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.03.2022 15:15:03

DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board

Deutsche Konsum REIT
13.95 CHF 0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board

10.03.2022 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board

Potsdam, 10 March 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), which took place today as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, approved a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for the 2020/2021 financial year.

In the course of the elections to the Supervisory Board, the previous six members Mr. Hans-Ulrich Sutter, Mr Achim Betz, Mr Kristian Schmidt-Garve, Ms Cathy Bell-Walker, Mr Johannes C. G. (Hank) Boot and Mr Nicholas Cournoyer were confirmed in office. The term of office of all members of the Supervisory Board ends at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

In accordance with the vote of the Supervisory Board, it is intended that Mr Hans-Ulrich Sutter will stand as a candidate for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board when the new Supervisory Board is constituted. The constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board will take place on 11 March 2022.

In addition, the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the terms of office in the financial year 2020/2021 were approved at the Annual General Meeting. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2021/2022. The Annual General Meeting also approved an amendment of the compensation system for the Management Board of the Company.

Over 49 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting (share capital of the Company at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting: 35,155,938 shares). All agenda items were approved by a large majority. The detailed voting results are available on the Company website at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2022.

About the Company
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533


10.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1299707

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1299707  10.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299707&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:00 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Die Ernte hat begonnen / US-Techs – Relative Stärke
11:45 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
09:24 Marktüberblick: adidas haussiert nach Zahlen
08:30 Lufthansa-Aktie mit Erholung
09.03.22 SMI vor Erholungsbewegung?
08.03.22 Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’935.69 18.32 MSSMUU
Short 12’248.16 12.18 LSSMQU
Short 12’651.20 8.48 ISSM0U
SMI-Kurs: 11’447.50 10.03.2022 15:31:05
Long 10’632.00 12.12 S1AMIU
Long 10’247.99 8.64 OSSMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Julius Bär am 25.02.2022

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum erholt sich der Euro ein wenig - EUR/CHF über 1,01
Hoffnung auf Annäherung in Ukraine-Krise: Wall Street beendet Handel mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Abschlägen
Russische Zentralbank schränkt Devisenhandel drastisch ein - Bürger erhalten kein ausländisches Bargeld mehr
Hochrangiges Treffen in Ukraine-Krieg ohne Fortschritte: Dow startet schwächer -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX kräftig unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
CS-Aktie verliert klar: Credit Suisse hält Risiko in Russland für überschaubar - Verlangsamung der Geschäftsaktivität
Darum steigt der Euro deutlich über 1,10 US-Dollar und 1,02 Franken
Neue Herausforderungen durch Ukraine-Krieg: Diese Folgen sieht Nouriel Roubini auf die Weltwirtschaft zukommen
UBS-Chefökonom Donovan: Diese Folgen bringen die Sanktionen gegen Russland mit sich
Geberit-Aktie schliesst schwach: Geberit mit neuem Rekordergebnis
Deutsche Bank-Volkswirt Jim Reid: Massnahmen gegen Russland erreichen erstaunliche Dynamik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit