DGAP-News: AmeraMex International Receives $1.2 Million Equipment Order from US Military

DGAP-News: Ameramex International

AmeraMex International Receives $1.2 Million Equipment Order from US Military



29.06.2022 / 14:07

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received an $1.2 million equipment order from the US Military. This order brings year-to-date sales to $13.7 million.

The order consists of a new rail tamper and ballast regulator that is shipping to a military installation in California. The new equipment is expected to ship to the customer in mid-August 2022.

Railroad tampers are another type of maintenance equipment that have greatly improved the efficiency and speed in maintaining the track and right-of-way. As their name implies, railroad tampers use hydraulic jacks to "tamp" the ballast, which levels the stone around the ties as well as works it underneath the ties for proper support.

Railroad Tamper

Railroad ballast regulators are also an integral part of railroad maintenance. They are one of the last, if not the last, machines you will see during track maintenance as they follow behind the tamper and work to properly sculpt new crushed stone evenly across the right-of-way.

In doing so, regulators clear the stone from the ties and angle the ballast to the proper slope so that efficient drainage is restored. They can also be equipped to manage multiple tasks. Aside from ballast profiling they can be used to plow snow, cut brush, and clean or dig ditches.

Railroad Ballast Regulator

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

https://www.ammx.net

