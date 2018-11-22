|
22.11.2018 16:18:07
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.11 per share
|
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
AlzChem Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.11 per share
In its speech to the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported on the continuation of the growth course in the short fiscal year 2018. The extremely positive business development was reflected in both sales and earnings. Against this background and on the basis of the results from January to September 2018 with an increase in sales of 5.3% to EUR 287.2 million and EBITDA growth of 8.0% to EUR 41.3 million, the forecast for the calendar year 2018 was confirmed once again.
Ulli Seibel, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "We are very pleased with the continued high level of shareholder approval of our strategy and the alignment of the company. In our view, AlzChem offers its shareholders a good combination of growth stock and attractive dividend policy with a payout ratio of 30% to 50% of net income for the year."
The voting results of the Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/hv.
About AlzChem Group AG
22.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0AHT46
|WKN:
|A0AHT4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
750205 22.11.2018
Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AlzChem Group AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX geben nach - Feiertag in den USA
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt weist am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}