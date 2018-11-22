DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend payment of EUR 0.11 per share

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Trostberg, November 22, 2018 - The shareholders of AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with leading market positions in selected niche markets, approved all agenda items with a large majority at today's Annual General Meeting. In addition to the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, it was also decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share to the shareholders. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting agreed to change the fiscal year and to have it begin on January 1 of each year and end on December 31 of each year. As a result, the fiscal year of AlzChem Group AG shall again correspond to the calendar year as of January 1, 2019.

In its speech to the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board reported on the continuation of the growth course in the short fiscal year 2018. The extremely positive business development was reflected in both sales and earnings. Against this background and on the basis of the results from January to September 2018 with an increase in sales of 5.3% to EUR 287.2 million and EBITDA growth of 8.0% to EUR 41.3 million, the forecast for the calendar year 2018 was confirmed once again.

Ulli Seibel, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "We are very pleased with the continued high level of shareholder approval of our strategy and the alignment of the company. In our view, AlzChem offers its shareholders a good combination of growth stock and attractive dividend policy with a payout ratio of 30% to 50% of net income for the year."

About AlzChem Group AG

AlzChem Group AG is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,500 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.