|
27.05.2022 10:30:05
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022
|
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Allterco JSCo reports unaudited consolidated Q1 2022 results on 30 May 2022 Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 1 June 2022
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
More information at allterco.com
27.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1362453
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1362453 27.05.2022
Werbung