25.02.2022 20:00:04

DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo convenes extraordinary General Meeting

DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Allterco JSCo convenes extraordinary General Meeting

25.02.2022 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco JSCo convenes extraordinary General Meeting

Sofia / Munich, 25 February 2022 - The Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes an extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders. The extraordinary GMS will take place on 08 April 2022 at 11.00 EEST / 8.00 UTC in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Further information can be found at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/

About Allterco
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, China and USA. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


25.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1289103

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1289103  25.02.2022 

