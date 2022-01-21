SMI 12’460 -0.8%  SPI 15’798 -0.8%  Dow 34’715 -0.9%  DAX 15’691 -1.4%  Euro 1.0355 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’242 -1.4%  Gold 1’832 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35’687 -4.3%  Dollar 0.9134 -0.4%  Öl 86.8 -0.8% 
DGAP-News: Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capital market in 2021

DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capital market in 2021

21.01.2022 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capital market in 2021

Sofia / Munich, 21 January 2022 - Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, was awarded by the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) as the "Issuer with the most significant contribution to the development of the capital market in 2021". In particular, the BSE honored Allterco's pioneering role with its dual listing on the Regulated Market in Sofia and the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The additional listing in the segment with the highest transparency in the German capital market and with access to additional investor groups enables Allterco to increase the visibility of the Company and raise the attractiveness of its shares. In doing so, Allterco also highlights new growth opportunities for listed companies and investors in Bulgaria.

Moreover, the stock exchange in Sofia recognized the contribution of the Allterco share to the development of the Bulgarian benchmark index SOFIX, since its inclusion in March 2021. In the past year, the Company recorded an increase in the share price by more than 250%.

About Allterco
Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, China and USA. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


21.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1270989

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1270989  21.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270989&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

