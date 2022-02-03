SMI 12’216 -1.2%  SPI 15’463 -1.4%  Dow 35’325 -0.9%  DAX 15’427 -1.2%  Euro 1.0472 0.8%  EStoxx50 4’152 -1.7%  Gold 1’793 -0.8%  Bitcoin 33’615 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9188 0.0%  Öl 88.8 -0.6% 
DGAP-News: After admittance of 10,000 spectators Borussia Dortmund does not seek further judicial review for the time being

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter
After admittance of 10,000 spectators Borussia Dortmund does not seek further judicial review for the time being

03.02.2022 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Because the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has "overturned" the previous spectator restrictions in the current version of the CoronaSchVO NRW published today and is now allowing up to 10,000 spectators for major sports events in the current infection situation - subject to compliance with certain hygiene and infection protection regulations - Borussia Dortmund has today declared its main application for the admission of 25,000 spectators to be settled. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has announced that it will join.

With today's amendment to the CoronaSchVO NRW, the state legislature has fully followed BVB's auxiliary application for the admission of 10,000 spectators. From our point of view, it was therefore right and important to initiate the judicial summary proceeding.

In our opinion, however, the current (albeit increased) spectator limit is still not satisfactory or appropriate. BVB therefore expects further, reliable and predictable opening prospects for a number of additional spectators to be admitted in the near future because the main legal concerns have not been eliminated by the current version of the CoronaSchVO NRW. For example, completely different state regulations are already emerging nationwide, which continue to appear critical and incomprehensible, especially from the legal perspective of the principle of equal treatment. Again, among other things, the size of the Dortmund stadium with a total capacity of 81,365 spectators is not sufficiently taken into account in the overall context of the existing hygiene and infection protection concepts of BVB; the same applies to the verifiable individual and safe arrival and departure behavior of BVB and guest fans from the point of view of infection protection.

Borussia Dortmund is willing to conduct a joint and timely dialogue regarding further opening prospects with the federal state government and authorities. We continue to monitor the developments of the factual and legal situation and expressly reserve the right to initiate another judicial summary proceeding.

Dortmund, 03. February 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276521

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276521  03.02.2022 

