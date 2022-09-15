DGAP-News: After a successful roadshow: SFC Energy, TEST-FUCHS and Auto AG Group roll out pre-series of hydrogen power generator H2Genset with higher peak power output

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Alliance

After a successful roadshow: SFC Energy, TEST-FUCHS and Auto AG Group roll out pre-series of hydrogen power generator H2Genset with higher peak power output



15.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





After a successful roadshow: SFC Energy, TEST-FUCHS and Auto AG Group roll out pre-series of hydrogen power generator H 2 Genset with higher peak power output

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 15, 2022 - The three development partners SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), TEST-FUCHS GmbH and Auto AG Group today announced the delivery of the pre-series of the emission-free hydrogen power generator H 2 Genset for the fourth quarter of this year. Compared to the H 2 Genset demonstrator previously deployed as part of a roadshow, the pre-series will be even more flexible to transport, have three times the tank volume and a new peak output of up to 25 kilowatts (kW).

The H 2 Genset - consisting of EFOY Hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen tanks and an IoT cloud monitoring system - enables a self-sufficient, reliable and at the same time low-noise energy supply even on large areas without access to the conventional power grid.

Unlike conventional gasoline and diesel generators, it does not emit any environmentally harmful exhaust gases (e.g. CO 2 , CO or NOX) or particulate matter.

As part of a broad-based roadshow, a pilot systems of the H 2 Genset has been used in recent months at international trade fairs, major events, sports events and test circuits, among other places. The results of the roadshow confirm the need for alternative and emission-free power generators, particularly in the vicinity of construction sites and major events, as well as in civil defense and disaster control.

The performance parameters and user experiences of the demonstrator recorded during the roadshow were used to develop it further into a pre-series. This will be designed as a mobile energy solution, allowing individual transport by trailer as well as collective transport on larger trailer or truck beds. Tripling the tank volume will significantly increase the operating time between refueling operations, further increasing the uptime of the H 2 Genset. The pre-production series will have a new peak power of up to 25 kW and a new continuous power of up to 10 kW (pilot system peak power: 10 kW and continuous power: 5 kW).

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "At SFC Energy we are pursuing no less a goal than global decarbonization. With our strong partners TEST-FUCHS and Auto AG Group and our jointly developed H 2 Genset, we are setting the course to provide zero-emission energy to a wide variety of work and living environments, thus advancing the global race-to-zero. Starting in the fourth quarter, we will subject our enhanced pre-series to intensive practical and stress testing by giving it to various industrial companies, event agencies, safety organizations and transport operators."

Volker Fuchs, CEO of TEST-FUCHS GmbH: "At the beginning of our collaboration, we announced that we would jointly lead the H 2 Genset project to success. Just a few months later, we can already look back on numerous best practices and are about to roll out our optimized pre-series. We are very pleased to have achieved this interim success and that we have thus concretely achieved one of our corporate goals, namely to continuously invest in hydrogen technology."

Marc Ziegler, CEO of the Auto AG Group: "For more than 100 years, we have been experts for transport needs of all kinds. With a view to the further development of the H 2 Genset, we were accordingly particularly enthusiastic about the issue of optimizing the transportability of the generator as well as the H 2 overall system. The fact that we as Auto AG Group were able to contribute our unique expertise and thus have a direct influence on the development of the H 2 Genset towards a flexible and mobile energy solution underlines that SFC Energy, TEST-FUCHS and we can quickly realize and implement our customers' requirements."

The new pre-series of the H 2 Genset will be presented to the public for the first time at InnoTrans in Berlin from September 20, 2022. Further roadshow dates for the H 2 Genset will be held in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the fall of 2022. Events in the Netherlands and England are planned. Further information and dates for the H 2 Genset can be found at: h2-genset.com

About Auto AG Group

At Auto AG Group, everything has revolved around the transportation of people and goods in private and public transport since 1918. Auto AG Group takes passengers to their destinations on schedule, safely and comfortably on its various bus routes. With the comprehensive range of IVECO, Fiat Professional and MAN brand commercial vehicles, we have the right solution for every transport requirement and, together with our subsidiary GESER Fahrzeugbau AG, we offer complete solutions from a single source.



About TEST-FUCHS GmbH

Experience, precision and customer focus are synonymous for the company based in Lower Austria what started as a small family business specialized in test equipment construction in the power-driven vehicles field 75 years ago, has turned into a world leader in the area of test systems for the aviation and aerospace industry additionally specializing in development and production of Ground Support Equipment for civil and military aviation. Other pillars of the innovative family business are manufacturing and maintenance of flying components as well as production of cryogenic valves. In cooperation with further technological leaders TEST-FUCHS will bring its sustainable mobility skills onto the road as well in the future. On the basis of the know-how gained in aerospace components production they are developing special valves for the first LH2 cryotank system for commercial vehicles and would like to continue investing in hydrogen

technology in the future. With excellent know-how, short lead times and high quality consciousness TEST-FUCHS supplies aircraft manufacturers, airlines, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Maintenance-Repair-and-Overhaul companies (MROs). More than 550 employees work not only at the companys base in Austria, but also at sites located in Germany, Italy, Great-Britain, France, Singapore and the USA.

WWW.TEST-FUCHS.COM



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com

Auto AG Group Contact:

Marc Ziegler

CEO Auto AG Group

Tel. +41 289 33 00

Email: marc.ziegler@autoag.ch

Web: autoag.ch

Marco Villiger

Corporate Development & Digitalization

Tel. +41 289 33 00

Email: marco.villiger@autoag.ch

Web: autoag.ch

TEST-FUCHS Contact:

Michael Schilling

Management New Technologies

Tel. +43 2847 9001 129

Email: m.schilling@test-fuchs.com

Web: test-fuchs.com

Andreas Strohmer

Division Manager Innovation

Tel. +43 2847 9001 210

Email: a.strohmer@test-fuchs.com

Web: TEST-FUCHS.com