DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG announces completion of acquisition and change of management board of FinPro AG

The Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces the complete acquisition of FinPro AG. This is in follow up to a July 22nd, 2021 announcement stating this as Advanced Blockchain's intention. Having previously held 49.5% of the shares of FinPro AG, Advanced Blockchain AG is now the sole shareholder. The acquisition was completed exclusively through the issuance of shares in Advanced Blockchain AG.



The completion of the FinPro AG acquisition is accompanied by a change in the Management Board. Mr. Roman Praetor has been appointed the new member of the Management Board of FinPro AG, coming into effect 01.01.2022. Mr. Jürgen Hüls left the board by mutual agreement and will continue to support FinPro AG in an advisory capacity.



As a long-standing investor, Mr. Praetor has a wealth of experience and deep domain expertise in the area of digital assets, blockchains and tokenization. He has been working for Advanced Blockchain AG in various functions since July 2021; first as Strategic Advisor, and then from October 2021 onwards as a Project Lead for NFT projects, among other roles and duties.



This acquisition enables Advanced Blockchain AG to implement a strategic and operational realignment within the organization. As part of this process, FinPro AG is to become further involved in Advanced Blockchain Group's integrated competence center for tokenization.



About FinPro AG:

FinPro AG (www.finpro.de) develops concepts and realizations for blockchain-based representation, management and trading of digital assets, securities and other abstract assets (e.g. NFT) with a focus on tokenization.



More about Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 160 developers worldwide, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

