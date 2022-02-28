SMI 11’987 3.0%  SPI 15’154 2.9%  Dow 34’059 2.5%  DAX 14’567 3.7%  Euro 1.0359 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’971 3.7%  Gold 1’898 0.5%  Bitcoin 35’493 1.5%  Dollar 0.9258 0.0%  Öl 101.6 3.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Advanced Blockchain Aktie [Valor: 4607708 / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2022 08:55:44

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG announces completion of acquisition and change of management board of FinPro AG

Advanced Blockchain
13.20 EUR -1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain AG announces completion of acquisition and change of management board of FinPro AG

28.02.2022 / 08:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces the complete acquisition of FinPro AG. This is in follow up to a July 22nd, 2021 announcement stating this as Advanced Blockchain's intention. Having previously held 49.5% of the shares of FinPro AG, Advanced Blockchain AG is now the sole shareholder. The acquisition was completed exclusively through the issuance of shares in Advanced Blockchain AG.

The completion of the FinPro AG acquisition is accompanied by a change in the Management Board. Mr. Roman Praetor has been appointed the new member of the Management Board of FinPro AG, coming into effect 01.01.2022. Mr. Jürgen Hüls left the board by mutual agreement and will continue to support FinPro AG in an advisory capacity.

As a long-standing investor, Mr. Praetor has a wealth of experience and deep domain expertise in the area of digital assets, blockchains and tokenization. He has been working for Advanced Blockchain AG in various functions since July 2021; first as Strategic Advisor, and then from October 2021 onwards as a Project Lead for NFT projects, among other roles and duties. 

This acquisition enables Advanced Blockchain AG to implement a strategic and operational realignment within the organization. As part of this process, FinPro AG is to become further involved in Advanced Blockchain Group's integrated competence center for tokenization.

About FinPro AG:
FinPro AG (www.finpro.de) develops concepts and realizations for blockchain-based representation, management and trading of digital assets, securities and other abstract assets (e.g. NFT) with a focus on tokenization.

More about Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 160 developers worldwide, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1289405

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1289405  28.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289405&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Advanced Blockchain AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Die Ukraine-Krise beschäftigt nach wie vor die Märkte. Die aktuelle Situation erinnert an die Umstände des kalten Krieges. Wie reagiert die Börse auf die aktuellen Geschehnisse? Nach kurzen Abwärtstrends haben sich die Kurse bereits wieder stabilisiert.

Sind in naher Zukunft noch weitere Kurseinbrüche aufgrund der Unsicherheit am Markt denkbar? Ist der Westen abhängig vom Rohstofflieferanten Russland? Durch die Sanktionen und dem Stopp der Nord Stream 2 Pipeline könnten sich die Energie und Rohstoffpreise in der nächsten Zeit erhöhen. Steigen durch die Krise die Gas- bzw. Rohstoffpreise drastisch an?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Ausserdem gibt Alexander Berger eine Einschätzung darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken die aktuelle Lage bietet.

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:25 VW plant Börsendebüt des Sportwagenbauers Porsche
07:03 Daily Markets: SMI – Hochlauf an die 12‘000er-Marke / Alphabet – Doppeltief im Chart
25.02.22 Börsen im Kriegsmodus
25.02.22 Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV
25.02.22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
24.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Ein starkes Paar - BRC mit fixer Laufzeit auf zwei Basiswerte
22.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BP-Aktie: BP löst sich von Anteilen am russischen Energieriesen Rosneft
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Ukraine erhält offenbar Krypto-Spenden in Millionenhöhe
Ukraine-Krieg: DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zurückhaltend -- SMI geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende
Krypto-Jahr 2022: Ist in diesem Jahr der optimale Einstiegszeitpunkt für Bitcoin & Co. gekommen?
Im Fall von Swift-Ausschluss: Russland könnte Kryptowährungen als Alternative nutzen
GAZPROM-Aktie: GAZPROM hält an Lieferung von russischem Gas an Europa fest
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Marktgrösse Warren Buffett vermeldet deutlich gesteigerten Gewinn
Rubel im Sinkflug: Russlands Notenbank untersagt Ausländern den Verkauf von Wertpapieren
USA und EU planen Ausschluss russischer Banken aus Swift
Dritter Tag der Ukraine-Invasion: Debatte um Swift-Sanktion

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit