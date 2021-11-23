SMI 12’376 -1.1%  SPI 15’831 -1.3%  Dow 35’679 0.2%  DAX 15’964 -0.9%  Euro 1.0511 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’293 -1.1%  Gold 1’783 -1.2%  Bitcoin 53’500 1.7%  Dollar 0.9328 0.0%  Öl 81.9 3.0% 
MX Oil Aktie [Valor: 47551438 / ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.11.2021 17:30:06

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Oil Field

MX Oil
0.01 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Oil Field

23.11.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 November 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Barracuda Oil Field

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, notes speculation regarding OML 141 and its interest in the Barracuda oil field risk sharing contract.

On 28 April 2021, ADM announced that it had completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent. equity shareholding in K.O.N.H UK Limited ("KONH") which, through its subsidiary Noble Hill-Network Limited ("NHNL"), holds an indirect 70 per cent. controlling interest in a risk sharing agreement in the Barracuda oil field in OML 141 in Nigeria.

KONH has subsequently been notified by NHNL of a dispute regarding its ownership in NHNL and therefore its interest in the Barracuda Field in OML 141. ADM and its legal advisers consider that the dispute brought by NHNL is without merit and ADM confirms there has been no change in its position as the majority shareholder in KONH and the subsequent 70 per cent. indirect interest in NHNL.

As notified on 15 November 2021, the Company is assessing the draft Competent Person's report for the Barracuda field and is in regular dialogue with Emerald Energy Resources Limited, operator of the Barracuda field, in respect of the potential development of the Barracuda field.

The Company will update the market further in due course.

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Lead Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Tan Siddique  
 



About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.


23.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADM Energy PLC
60 Gracechurch street
EC3V 0HR London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)2077863555
E-mail: hello@admenergyplc.com
Internet: www.admenergyplc.com
ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97
WKN: A2PLC1
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London
EQS News ID: 1251500

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251500  23.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251500&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Analysen zu MX Oil PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.

Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:53 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Sika plant Milliardenübernahme
15:33 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:15 Vonovia beschafft sich Milliarden
13:23 Lyxor: Podcast: Giving genes the silent treatment, with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
13:19 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ford Motor Co
09:59 Marktüberblick: Goldpreis nach Powell-Nominierung unter Druck
09:58 SMI schwächer erwartet
19.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Idorsia, Moderna
17.11.21 Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in Zukunft abheben
Julius Bär-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Julius Bär steigert Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Clariant nennt an Investorentag neue Finanzziele 2025 - Clariant-Aktie mit Verlusten
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI in Rot -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Blick ins Depot: So hat Fed-Chef Jerome Powell sein Vermögen angelegt
US-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
TeamViewer-Chef: Zunächst keine Dividende und Aktienrückkäufe - Aktie sackt ab
BioNTech-Aktie springt an: BioNTech-Gründer kündigt Milliarden-Investition in Mainz an - Booster schützt sehr gut vor Erkrankung
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Mehrjahrestief
UBS gerät wohl zu Kabila-Korruptionsfall in Kritik - UBS-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit