31.01.2022 17:47:31
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.
This resignation is driven by the recent decision of the Supervisory Board of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH to assign Dr. Bütter additional areas of responsibility within the regulated real estate division of Union Investment with the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).
After due consideration by all relevant parties, there is a consensus that these new responsibilities within Union Investment Real Estate GmbH could potentially give rise to conflicts of interest, which must be avoided in the interests of both companies.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1274814
