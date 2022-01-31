SMI 12’262 1.3%  SPI 15’513 1.1%  Dow 34’849 0.4%  DAX 15’471 1.0%  Euro 1.0430 0.5%  EStoxx50 4’154 0.4%  Gold 1’797 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’633 0.9%  Dollar 0.9304 -0.1%  Öl 91.2 0.7% 
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Group S.A.: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.

31.01.2022 / 17:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.

Berlin, 31 January 2022 - Dr. Michael Bütter has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. with effect from the end of 31 January 2022.

This resignation is driven by the recent decision of the Supervisory Board of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH to assign Dr. Bütter additional areas of responsibility within the regulated real estate division of Union Investment with the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).

After due consideration by all relevant parties, there is a consensus that these new responsibilities within Union Investment Real Estate GmbH could potentially give rise to conflicts of interest, which must be avoided in the interests of both companies.


Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

