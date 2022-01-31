DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Adler Group S.A.: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.



31.01.2022 / 17:47

Berlin, 31 January 2022 - Dr. Michael Bütter has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. with effect from the end of 31 January 2022.

This resignation is driven by the recent decision of the Supervisory Board of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH to assign Dr. Bütter additional areas of responsibility within the regulated real estate division of Union Investment with the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).

After due consideration by all relevant parties, there is a consensus that these new responsibilities within Union Investment Real Estate GmbH could potentially give rise to conflicts of interest, which must be avoided in the interests of both companies.



