ad pepper media International Aktie [Valor: 1129795 / ISIN: NL0000238145]
17.02.2022 14:13:05

DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V. announces preliminary results for financial year 2021: revenue and EBITDA at top end of guidance range

ad pepper media International
4.78 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
ad pepper media International N.V. announces preliminary results for financial year 2021: revenue and EBITDA at top end of guidance range

17.02.2022 / 14:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release: ad pepper media International N.V. announces preliminary results for financial year 2021: revenue and EBITDA at top end of guidance range

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 17 February 2022

ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, announces today its preliminary results for the past financial year, which are at the top end of its previously published guidance range: The Group once again achieved double-digit growth in terms of gross sales (amounts billed to customers) in the full year 2021 with an increase of 10.1 percent to EUR 111,539k (2020: EUR 101,344k). Group revenue was up 7.9 percent to EUR 27,646k (2020: EUR 25,615k). EBITDA for the full year 2021 amounted to EUR 4,378k (2020: EUR 6,559k). After the 2020 results, which were strongly marked by the pandemic, this is the second highest EBITDA in the history of the Company.

Main growth driver was the Webgains segment with an increase in revenue of 17.6 percent to EUR 15,543k (2020: EUR 13,220k). Segment EBITDA amounted to EUR 3,474k (2020: EUR 4,702k) and reflects both the high comparative base (driven by the pandemic) and extensive capex for personnel, new locations and technology in the past financial year.

Revenue growth in the ad agents segment was also clearly in the double digits with an increase of 15.6 percent to EUR 8,166k, (2020: EUR 7,064k). EBITDA of this segment increased in line with revenue by 15.3 percent to EUR 1,721k (2020: EUR 1,493k). Segment EBITDA has thus reached the highest level since ad agents was founded in 2006.

The ad pepper segment recorded a 26.2 percent decline in revenue to EUR 3,937k (2020: EUR 5,331k). However, the segment still generated clearly positive EBTIDA of EUR 600k. Due to the loss of a major customer at the beginning of financial year 2021, which we had already reported, and its strong focus on automotive customers, the segment clearly missed its prior-year EBITDA level of EUR 1,855k.

CEO Dr Jens Körner: "We've achieved the second highest result in the history of our company and, thanks to a strong team and state-of-the-art technology competence in all three segments, we are well positioned to benefit disproportionately from the ongoing digitalisation trend in the coming years as advertising budgets continue to expand."

ad pepper media international N.V. is expected to publish its annual report for financial year 2021 on 29 March 2022.

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com


17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1282313

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1282313  17.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282313&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

