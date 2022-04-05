Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
action press Aktie [Valor: 111738813 / ISIN: DE000A3ESE35]
05.04.2022 08:00:06

DGAP-News: action press AG: NFTs from action press: Advanced Blockchain subsidiary FinPro is a technology partner, Professor Tobias Rehberger is an artist and curator

DGAP-News: action press AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
action press AG: NFTs from action press: Advanced Blockchain subsidiary FinPro is a technology partner, Professor Tobias Rehberger is an artist and curator

05.04.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFTs from action press:
Advanced Blockchain subsidiary FinPro is a technology partner,
Professor Tobias Rehberger is an artist and curator

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, April 5, 2022 - As was reported at the January 2022 Annual General Meeting, action press AG (Frankfurt) owns one of the largest catalogs of digital media assets bundled in one company worldwide and sees great potential in its exploitation in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Today, action press AG announced that it has allied with FinPro AG (Cologne), the tokenization-focused subsidiary of Advanced Blockchain AG (Berlin), as a technology partner for this purpose. Advanced Blockchain AG is Europe's leading, publicly traded Web3 incubator and is considered a technology leader in the blockchain industry in Germany.

Designer and curator of the first five tokenization projects published by action press is Professor Tobias Rehberger, one of the most important contemporary world renowned German artists. In his first NFT works, he surprises with the innovative concept of the so-called "Liquid Posters" in which moving and still images as well as the physical and virtual worlds converge.

"We evaluate our digital assets and make valuable photos digitally tradable as tokens in the form of digitally unique or limited editions, as a whole or in parts," says Prof. Moritz Hunzinger, CEO of action press.

action press is one of the largest image databases in the world

action press AG, whose parent company was founded in 1970 and is active in 120 countries, is further expanding its portfolio. Since August 2020, Ulli Michel (Hamburg) and Professor Moritz Hunzinger (Frankfurt) have been jointly managing action press AG. Since August 2021, action press AG has been the parent company of the ddp picture agency group. In addition to the ddp media GmbH (Hamburg), laif Agentur für Photos & Reportagen GmbH (Cologne) and Stella Pictures AB (Stockholm) companies, this also includes Picture Press, Intertopics and FoodCentrale picture agency brands. action press is the first port of call for magazine publishers and TV broadcasters in particular, also when it comes to up-to-date photo reporting in the entertainment sector. The agency sees itself as an interface between photographers, video producers and media clients. Publishers and other media companies will find an outstanding range of topics and a large selection of current and archive material at action press. Every day, up to 50,000 photos from 5,000 photographers and 130 partner agencies from 120 countries are processed and keyworded according to the highest editorial standards. With around 150 million photos, action press is one of the largest image databases in the world. The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22.05 million euros. A further 22.05 million shares serve as acquisition currency. The shares of action press AG have been traded since May 2021 in the general over-the-counter market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange under WKN A3ESE3 (ISIN DE000A3ESE35). In 2022, the shares are to be listed on the Xetra stock exchange.

Legal counsel to action press AG and Advanced Blockchain AG was provided by Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek (Cologne) and Prof. Dr. Hanns-Christian Salger, Bremenkamp Salger (Frankfurt).

Queries:

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03
- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
https://de.advancedblockchain.com/

action press international gmbh
Oehleckerring 9a -13
22419 Hamburg

action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main


05.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1319961

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1319961  05.04.2022 

