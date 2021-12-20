SMI 12’610 -0.8%  SPI 16’058 -0.8%  Dow 35’365 -1.5%  DAX 15’240 -1.9%  Euro 1.0410 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’105 -1.4%  Gold 1’797 -0.1%  Bitcoin 42’347 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9235 -0.1%  Öl 70.6 -3.1% 
20.12.2021 14:15:03

DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: International projects reach milestones

ABO Wind
52.80 EUR -2.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Market Report
ABO Wind AG: International projects reach milestones

20.12.2021 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

International ABO Wind projects reach milestones

- Project developer successful in Hungarian METAR tariff tender

- Grid connection for 100 megawatt wind farm in Argentina secured and project sold

ABO Wind has reached important milestones with numerous international projects at the end of the year. One example is the success in the latest METAR tender in Hungary: ABO Wind secured a price-indexed tariff of 16.7 forints under CfD-scheme (equivalent to around 4.5 euro cents) for an output of 18 megawatts peak from Szarvas solar farm over a period of 15 years. The project site is located 130 kilometres south-east of Budapest.

ABO Wind will build the solar farm with a total capacity of 24 megawatts peak on a 27.5 hectare site. The project developer will also conclude a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to market the electricity. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2023. Around the same time, ABO Wind plans to construct another Hungarian solar farm with a capacity of 23 megawatts peak in Barcs near the Croatian border. For this project, the first building permit was obtained in the beginning of December.

In previous years, ABO Wind had already installed and sold two smaller Hungarian solar farms with a combined output of 13 megawatt peak. "In the meantime, we have significantly expanded our commitment in Hungary and, thanks to our excellent development team in Budapest, we are well on track to becoming one of the country's major solar project developers in the near future," says General Manager Dr Patrik Fischer. In addition to the two advanced projects Szarvas and Barcs, ABO Wind has pushed ahead with the development of several other future solar parks in Hungary and is now working on a portfolio in the three-digit megawatt range.

ABO Wind has also reached an important milestone in Argentina. This is particularly remarkable in view of the country's considerable economic difficulties. In the past twelve months, Inflation has been more than 50 percent. Many international investors are avoiding the country. Nevertheless, ABO Wind managed to secure capacities in a grid tender for the wind farm "La Buena Ventura" in the province of Buenos Aires and sold the project to an Argentinean oil and gas group that is now also investing in renewable energies. ABO Wind has already received a first payment for the sale of the project rights. Further milestone payments will follow as the project progresses. Commissioning of the wind farm is scheduled for 2023. "I am delighted with the dedicated colleagues in Argentina who are making the most of the excellent wind and solar conditions," says Managing Director Andreas Höllinger. "It is very motivating that, despite the difficult conditions in the country, we manage time and again to achieve entrepreneurial success and contribute to building a sustainable energy supply."


20.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1260129

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260129  20.12.2021 

